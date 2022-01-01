L.May Eatery

Go
We invite you to dine with us for all occasions; from pizza and beer night to your most special events... birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and more.
We are committed to sourcing local, seasonal ingredients in our "gourmet comfort food" whenever possible. Our menu offers something for every taste, and we are proud to offer a large variety of gluten free options as well as vegetarian and vegan menu items.

PIZZA • PASTA

1072 Main Street • $$

Popular Items

LARGE 14" “YOU’RE IN DUBUQUE” PIZZA$23.00
hearty red sauce ∙ applewood smoked bacon ∙ italian sausage ∙ mushrooms ∙ red onion ∙ mozzarella & cheddar
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$10.00
kids portion of house made fettuccine, creamy alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese
*GF pasta available please select if needed
Easter Dinner for 2$45.00
Enjoy this Delicious Easter Dinner for 2 from Chef Tony!
Each meal will be packaged individually, for ease of serving. Drop a meal off for a loved one in town!
Meals include your choice of dessert, carrot cake or orange buttermilk panna cotta (panna cotta is the gluten free dessert option).
-Brown Sugar Bourbon Glazed Ham (Gluten Free)
-Cheesy Potato Au Gratin (Gluten Free)
-Green Bean Casserole (Gluten Free)
-Choice of Dessert:
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting (Contains Gluten)
or Orange Buttermilk Panna Cotta (Gluten Free)
Don't forget to add some wine to complement your meal!
CRABBY SHRIMP (Gluten Free)$30.00
chef’s lighter twist on “oscar style” ∙ sauteéd crab & jumbo shrimp ∙ asparagus & shallots ∙ white wine lemon tarragon sauce ∙ lemony risotto 28
LARGE 14" CAPRESE PIZZA$23.00
roasted garlic olive oil crust ∙ melted fresh mozzarella ∙ diced tomato ∙ basil ∙ balsamic reduction ∙ cracked pepper & sea salt
ARTICHOKE & SPINACH DIP (Vegetarian)$12.00
with toasted pita (Vegetarian)
LARGE 14" CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA$20.00
LARGE 14" STEAK FAJITA PIZZA$23.00
hearty red sauce ∙ choice black angus steak morsels ∙ red onion ∙ bell peppers ∙ mozzarella & cheddar ∙poblano crema
ENTREE HOUSE SALAD (Gluten Free)$10.00
leafy greens ∙ cherry tomatoes ∙ radish ∙ toasted almond ∙ house made croutons ∙ roasted garlic parmesan vinaigrette ∙ parmesan (Gluten Free)
LARGE 14" L.MAY SUPREME PIZZA$23.00
hearty red sauce ∙ locally sourced ground sausage ∙ artichokes ∙ asparagus ∙
mozzarella ∙ goat cheese crumbles
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1072 Main Street

Dubuque IA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

