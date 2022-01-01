Go
Toast

Mis Moles Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

3661 N Elston Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burrito Dinner$12.99
Your choice of burrito served with mexican rice and beans Choice of: asada, pastor, chorizo, tinga, pibil, birria, vegetarianos
Guacamole and Chips$7.99
Choco-Flan$7.99
chocolate cake and flan drizzled with chocolate sauce
Tacos$3.50
Corn tortilla tacos topped with your choice of meat, onion, lime and cilantro
QuesaBirria$16.99
Three corn tortilla beef birria quesadillas with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans with
consomé on the side
Guacamole$5.99
Churros Rellenos$7.99
crispy stuffed laced donuts, dredged with cinnamon sugar, served with chocolate sauce
Camarones$16.99
Shrimp cooked in your favorite choice of sauce served with french fries, White rice, salad and corn tortillas
Mole Pipian$17.99
Chicken breast covered in a mixed seed chile guajillo mole sauce served with Mexican rice
Cochinita Pibil$14.99
Pork marinated in achiote sauce, orange juice, and spices topped with chile manzano and red onion. Served with Mexican rice and black beans with queso fresco
See full menu

Location

3661 N Elston Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Judy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Local pizzeria serving the Chicagoland area for over 40 years!

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Soul & Smoke

No reviews yet

Tucking into a plate piled with barbecue is a messy pleasure. The experience is comforting and complex—not unlike the people sharing in it.
At Soul & Smoke, we treat barbecue with the reverence it deserves. We are consumed with the details: the meat-to-bone ratio on our ribs, the creaminess of our mac and cheese, and the combination of spices in Chef Carter’s signature sauce. And as a classically trained chef, he’s primed with the palate and patience to pull those nourishing, heart-warming barbecue flavors from the smoke.
We pour our soul into this food, because barbecue is a craft worthy of devotion. It’s the food we want to eat, and the food we love to cook. Let us tend to the comfort food so you can focus on the people sharing it.

Minahasa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston