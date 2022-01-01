Go
A map showing the location of L'Oro di Napoli - 629 4th StreetView gallery

L'Oro di Napoli - 629 4th Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

629 4th Street

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

629 4th Street, Santa Rosa CA 95404

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

KANCHA
orange starNo Reviews
643 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
400 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
620 Fifth St Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
NY Pie - 65 Brookwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
65 Brookwood Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Third Street Aleworks
orange star3.9 • 1,380
610 3rd St Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Santa Rosa

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

L'Oro di Napoli - 629 4th Street

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston