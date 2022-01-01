Go
Toast

Anna's Bar

Come in and enjoy!

2601 Royal Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2601 Royal Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bywater Brew Pub

No reviews yet

Bywater Brew Pub is a full-scale Brewery and a full-service Bar and Restaurant serving Cajun / Vietnamese / Gastropub fare

Capulet

No reviews yet

Restaurant in Bywater, New Orleans.

Nagomi

No reviews yet

Located in the historic bywater neighborhood, Nagomi offers fusion style chef's choice sushi from master sushi chef Kazuyuki "Kaz" Ishikawa.

Sylvain

No reviews yet

Sylvain is an unruly southern bistro for locals in the French Quarter with inspired cocktails that riff on the classics. Here, we laugh loudly, shoot whiskey and linger amongst friends old and new.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston