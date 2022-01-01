Go
L2 Texas BBQ

Hungry for some real Texas BBQ? Then this is your place. We have BBQ, huge sandwiches and salads. For the really big appetite we have All You Can Eat for only 29.99. Give us a try. You won't be sorry and you will not leave hungry.

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2250 E. Warm Springs Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)

Popular Items

Texas Toast$0.99
DP 2 Meat$19.99
Choose two of our smoked meats, comes with 2 sides and your choice of corn bread or Texas toast
DP 3 Meat$24.99
Corn Bread$0.99
SM Choc Chip Cookie$0.50
1 lb. Brisket$19.99
One Pound Smoked brisket
1/2 lb. Brisket$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
Mac & Cheese$2.99
DP 1 Meat$14.99
Choose one of our smoked meats, comes with 2 sides and your choice of corn bread or Texas toast
BBQ$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2250 E. Warm Springs Rd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
