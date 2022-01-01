Go
Toast

La Amistad Pizzeria & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

2067 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10029

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2067 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10029

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cascalote Latin Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dell’Aria Caffe

No reviews yet

Italian Love for Coffee

Ollin Ome

No reviews yet

It's what's inside that counts

Dear Mama - East Harlem

No reviews yet

Dear Mama is your neighborhood cafe with everything you need throughout the day to dine in or take away. We open early in the morning with fresh baked goods and breakfast sandwiches. Throughout the afternoon and evening, we offer made-to-order salads, soups & sandwiches and a selection of beer and wine to toast the day.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston