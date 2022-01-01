La Antigua Hacienda
Come in and enjoy!
2249 S Pulaski Rd
Location
2249 S Pulaski Rd
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Don Pepe - Little Village
Come in and enjoy!
Taquerias Atotonilco #1
Best tacos in Chicago!!!!!
Slice Factory
Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order ! m.me/theslicefactory
Vista Hermosa Mexican Restaurant
Thank you for supporting small businesses!
Home of the GIANT Sope
Everything is made from scratch and to order. Please be patient, we promise it’ll be worth it.
Gracias por apoyar a negocios pequeños!
La Casa del Sope GIGANTE
Todo está hecho a mano y por orden, porfavor de tener paciencia, prometemos que valdrá la pena!