La'au's Taco Shop
La’au’s Taco Shop serves up fresh, healthy Hawaiian-inspired fare.
BURRITOS • TACOS
830 N Tejon St, Suite 110 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
830 N Tejon St, Suite 110
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Odyssey Gastropub
Come in and enjoy!
Paninos Downtown
Panino's Restaurants have been serving the community of Colorado Springs for over 40 years. We are family owned and operated! Come by and enjoy!
The Dirty Byrd
Colorado Springs' FIRST Wing & Whiskey Bar! Scratch made food, cold drinks and Dirty Vibes!
T-Byrds Tacos & Tequila
Come in and enjoy!