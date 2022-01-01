Go
La'au's Taco Shop

La’au’s Taco Shop serves up fresh, healthy Hawaiian-inspired fare.

BURRITOS • TACOS

830 N Tejon St, Suite 110 • $

Avg 4.3 (605 reviews)

Popular Items

Huli Huli Chicken Taco$3.95
CONTAINS PEANUTS & GF | peanut butter & miso marinated grilled chicken served with napa cabbage, roasted corn & sweet mango salsa in a corn tortilla
Chips & Guac$7.45
Steak Taco$3.95
GF | grilled steak served with napa cabbage, pico de gallo, an aji de Peru salsa in a corn tortilla
Fried Tofu Taco$3.95
VEGAN & GF | crispy tofu tossed in crystallized ginger soy sauce served with napa cabbage, carrot ginger sauce, & roasted pineapple salsa in a corn tortilla
Spicy Pork Taco$3.95
GF | ancho & arbol chile marinated braised pork served with napa cabbage & roasted pineapple salsa in a corn tortilla
Chips & Queso$5.95
roasted poblano, monterey jack cheese, & a hint of jalapeño
Mahi-Mahi Taco$4.95
GF | grilled-to-order mahi-mahi served with napa cabbage, green papaya slaw, & mango salsa in a corn tortilla
Cauliflower Taco$3.95
GF | braised cauliflower & creamy poblano peppers served with napa cabbage, roasted corn, & chile de arbol salsa in a corn tortilla
Bowl$6.95
made with pinto beans, jasmine rice, napa cabbage, & pico de gallo
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

830 N Tejon St, Suite 110

Colorado Springs CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
