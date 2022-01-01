Go
Toast

La Baguette

Local family owned business.
Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

170 Stanford Shopping Center • $$

Avg 4.1 (1419 reviews)

Popular Items

Baguette$6.25
Hand folded baguette dough, bake to crisp golden crust.
Florentine$13.00
Grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with pesto on Panini roll.
Margarita$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette on a Panini roll.
Cranberry Walnut Loaf$8.25
Flour - Whole Wheat Flour - Salt - Yeast - Cranberries - Walnuts
Ham & Swiss Parisian$12.00
Ham and Swiss cheese with butter on a freshly baked baguette.
Butter Croissant$5.75
A freshly baked, buttery and flaky crescent-shaped roll.
Pastrami Parisian$12.00
Turkey pastrami and Swiss cheese with mustard on baguette.
Epis$6.75
Hand folded baguette dough, bake to crisp golden crust. Cut to resemble the grains of a wheat stalk.
Turkey Parisian$12.00
Turkey and Swiss cheese with butter on a baguette.
Vegetarian Quiche$7.25
A freshly baked pie crust filled with egg, cream, spinach, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

170 Stanford Shopping Center

Palo Alto CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vino Locale

No reviews yet

Wine Garden & Kitchen

Curry Pizza House

No reviews yet

The Best Classic & Fusion Pizzas!
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.

ROOH

No reviews yet

ROOH Palo Alto explores open fire cooking in combination with regional flavors. A style of cooking indigenous to India, that lends incredible complexity to the simplest of flavors.
Brought alive by seasonal Californian fare, Chef Sujan Sarkar’s menu at ROOH PA proudly showcases its take on the unmatched diversity of regional Indian food and dining spirit of California.
Wood fired cooking is a cornerstone of Indian food preparations and Chef Sujan Sarkar delves into the exploration of what is already well known, familiar but bringing it into the contemporary world. Offering a taste and appreciation for India, all of India, capturing the beautiful intricacies of its diversity for a unique communal dining experience.
ROOH’s mixology team for Palo Alto created 9 brand new seasonal cocktails based on Ayurveda and its six tastes, or rasas – sweet, sour, salty, pungent, astringent and bitter.

Ettan

No reviews yet

Ettan Restaurant - Cal Indian Cuisine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston