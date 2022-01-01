La Balance Cafe

Texana Cafe

Texana Cafe's mission is to make and serve exceptional food while supporting meaningful employment for neurodiverse individuals. Texana Cafe serves exceptional soups, salads, sandwiches, coffee creations, and sweet treats. These delicious creations are created by individuals with autism or intellectual disabilities. Texana Cafe serves not only as a great option for delicious breakfast and lunch for the Fulshear community but also serves as a training ground for individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities to gain important work experience. Come enjoy our exceptional offerings including scratch-made sweet treats and premium coffee while also supporting meaningful employment!

