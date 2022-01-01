Go
la Barbecue:

NO REFUNDS on orders submitted on wrong dates. PLEASE CHECK the DATE AND TIME before submitting your Credit Card Number.

2401 e. Cesar Chavez

Popular Items

Buns (each) Martin's Potato Buns$0.50
HALF POUND TURKEY (1/2 lb)$13.50
Jalapeño Sausage -House Made$5.25
Chipotle Sausage -House Made$5.25
HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)$13.50
Regular Sausage -House Made$5.00
Shells & Cheese
Queso Shells and Cheese with Smoked veggies in house to give it a little kick. May be spicy :)
HALF POUND PULLED PORK (1/2 lb)$12.50
HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)$15.00
Potato Salad
Location

2401 e. Cesar Chavez

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
