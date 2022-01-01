Go
La Bergerie

Boutique wine bar and market serving natural wines, craft beers, specialty meats & cheeses, artisanal home goods

CHEESE

312 E Austin St • $

Avg 4.9 (79 reviews)

Russian Osetra$115.00
Terroir Explorers Six Pack$165.00
A curated six pack exploring emerging regions and winemakers pushing boundaries of terroir through varietal selection, geography, and winemaking style. This six pack includes:
~Teutonic Wine Company Pear Blossom Vineyard Columbia Gorge, Oregon Grüner Velt-liner 2020
~Shofer AM Areni Rosé Vayots Dzor, Armenia 2020
~Bikicki ‘Pinotte’ Früska Gora, Serbia 2016
~Pedro Parra y Famillia ‘Pencopolitano’ Itata, Chile 2019
~Constant Crush’s ‘Flavors in Vogues' Eola Amity Hills Mencia Willamette Valley, Oregon 2020
~Pasaeli ‘K2’ Bordeaux Blend Aegean, Turkey 2018
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

312 E Austin St

Fredericksburg TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
