La Bergerie
Boutique wine bar and market serving natural wines, craft beers, specialty meats & cheeses, artisanal home goods
CHEESE
312 E Austin St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
312 E Austin St
Fredericksburg TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
78624 The Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Burger Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Cultures Grill and Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Vaudeville
Lunch Menu available Monday - Sunday from 11:00am - 3:00pm |
Dinner Menu will only become available Friday & Saturday from 5:00PM - 8:00PM