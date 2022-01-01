Go
La Bicicleta Arepa Bar

Come eat authentic Venezuelan cuisine. Arepas, bowls, empanadas, and tequeños and don't forget to try our signature sauces!

12 S. 8th Street

Popular Items

Avocado Chicken /Reina-Pepiada Arepa$9.85
One of our most popular dishes our "Reina Pepiada". Shredded chicken tossed with avocado, mayo, and cilantro served cold. We recommended adding sweet plantains and topping off with white cheese.
Cheese Tequeños (5)$6.75
The Venezuelan take on Mozzarella Sticks. So Cheesy. So good!
Pollo / Chicken Arepa$9.35
Shredded chicken tossed in our house made seasoning. Recommend topping it with Cheddar Cheese!
Pork/Pernil Bowl$11.25
Our pork is soaked in our signature marinade and then baked. As a bowl it comes with rice and add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors.
Emp. Pollo$4.50
Chicken/Pollo Bowl$10.85
Our chicken is shredded and tossed in our house made seasoning. As a bowl it comes with rice. Add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors!
Avocado Chicken/ Reina Pepiada Bowl$11.50
One of our most popular dishes our "Reina Pepiada". Shredded chicken tossed with avocado, mayo, and cilantro served cold. Our bowls come with rice and add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors.
Shredded beef/Mechada Bowl$12.75
Our tender beef is shredded and tossed in our special in house made seasoning. Our bowls come with rice and add beans and sweet plantains and the cheese of your choosing for a mouthful of flavors.
Mechada/Sheered Beef Arepa$9.99
Tender beef shredded and tossed in our special in house made seasoning. Add black beans, sweet plantains, and white cheese for our staple arepa- El Pabellon.
Pernil / Pork Arepa$9.65
Our pork is soaked in our signature marinade and then oven-baked. Recommend eating it on its own or topping it with Gouda cheese.
12 S. 8th Street

Allentown PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Mo’s Eatery

Located in the Lehigh Valley, Mo’s Eatery serves the community of The Central Business District (CBD) of Allentown, We strive to provide fast and quality service during our busy breakfast and lunch time. To ensure fast and timely delivery orders should be placed ahead of time.

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

Independently owned and operated brewpub specializing in house crafted beers brewed on site and a scratch kitchen with focus on artisan wood-fired pizzas and shareables!

The Americus Hotel

Come in and enjoy!

Wafa's Kitchen

WAFA'S KITCHEN
WONDERFUL ATMOSPHERE FOR ALL

