Go
La Birria Republic image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Birria Republic

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

255 Nw 10th Ave Apt 708

Portland, OR 97209

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

255 Nw 10th Ave Apt 708, Portland OR 97209

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Garden Bar

No reviews yet

Fresh, healthy, handcrafted salads!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Ate-Oh-Ate Grill

No reviews yet

Come enjoy Portland's finest Hawaiian food. Plate lunch at it's finest. Everything is made in house with much Aloha.
Mahalo Plenty!

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall

No reviews yet

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

La Birria Republic

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston