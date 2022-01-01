Go
Toast

La Bodeguita de Mima

Come in and enjoy!!

735 E. Market St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ceviche De Camaron$13.99
Habano de Chocolate$11.99
Pescado Crujiente$20.99
Pudin de Pan Diplomatico$11.99
Lechon Asado$20.99
Cubanchos$15.99
Churrasco$25.99
Cubano Vegetariano$16.99
See full menu

Location

735 E. Market St.

Louisville KY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rabbit Hole Distillery

No reviews yet

Rabbit Hole Distillery is a modern cathedral that pays homage to the art and science of distillation. A fully immersive guest experience, every step of the process, from grain to bottle, is in proud display.

EMMY SQUARED

No reviews yet

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Nouvelle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seafood Lady

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston