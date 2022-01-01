Go
La Bodeguita del Medio image

La Bodeguita del Medio

Open today 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1 Review

$$

463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance

Palo Alto, CA 94306

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Tierra y Mar$29.40
marinated skirt steak, coconut crusted shrimp, sofrito mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, avocado-cilantro pesto (no nuts)
Pork Masitas$24.60
slow braised pork shoulder, white rice, black beans, pickled red onions & chilis, spicy pork demi glace
Cubano Sandwich$15.60
house roasted pork shoulder, ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, dill pickle... on butter grilled acme sweet baguette
Croquetas$13.20
crispy potato fritters with manchego cheese, carrot slaw, side of tamarind-smoked jalapeno BBQ sauce (super popular with kids)
Palmitos Salad$12.80
hearts of palm, tossed with frisee, radicchio, supremed ruby red grapefruit, sugar cane walnuts, avocado, lime vinaigrette (vegan)
Arroz con Pollo$23.60
tender slow roasted 'cuban style' chicken, spiced yellow rice, pollo braising sauce, sweet platanos maduros, roasted red pepper sofrito sauce
Paella$58.40
our cuban-inspired preparation includes shrimp, mussels, chicken, and chorizo, cooked fresh to order 'en cazuela' with piquillo peppers and spiced yellow rice
Ropa Vieja$25.20
braised/shredded skirt steak stewed with peppers, tomatoes and chilis, spiced yellow rice, sofrito sauce, platanos maduros
Pork Empanadas$15.80
three housemade pork picadillo turnovers, filled with chilis, cheese, with red cabbage slaw, black bean salsa & jalapeno-coconut sauce
Caribbean Curry$22.80
mild turmeric based curry, spinach, yuca, sweet red peppers, coconut milk, chili peppers, veggies... optional shrimp or chicken add-on
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

463 S California Avenue Rear Kitchen/Delivery Entrance, Palo Alto CA 94306

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

State of Mind Slice House

No reviews yet

A Slice House inspired by the Golden State.

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bill's Cafe - Palo Alto

No reviews yet

Welcome to Bill's,
a breakfast tradition since 1977

iTalico

No reviews yet

Italian Restuarant, Pizzeria, wine bar

Pickup

pickup bag icon

La Bodeguita del Medio

orange star4.4 • 1 Review

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston