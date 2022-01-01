La Bottega
“Celebrando La Vita!,” a lovely phrase in Italian that means, “Celebrate Life!”
At La Bottega, it’s a clarion call to enjoy the food, wines and hospitality that are the hallmarks of this relaxed, yet gracious place. Join us on our sunny patio, in our intimate wine bar or the inviting dining room, with its oven-warmed spice-scented aromas and frest tastes of fine Northern Italian cuisine.
Whether you have planned a high-energy apres, a romantic dinner for two, a lively family gathering, or a sumptuous feast after a long day of business, La Bottega truly is a celebration for the senses.
PIZZA
100 E Meadow Dr • $$
100 E Meadow Dr
Vail CO
