La Bottega

DECA+BOL

DECA+BOL offers a unique dining and family entertainment experience. With a full service dining room and sixty-foot bar, we also have an ace up our sleeve with ten lanes of bowling glory. DECA+BOLsleek and modern design is one of a kind that help to make the establishment the most exquisite bowling alley in the world. The menu is young, healthful and inspired by world flavors presented in a fresh, comfortable style. We encourage diners to try many of our plates, offering smaller portions to be shared as well as individual entrées

