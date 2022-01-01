Go
“Celebrando La Vita!,” a lovely phrase in Italian that means, “Celebrate Life!”
At La Bottega, it’s a clarion call to enjoy the food, wines and hospitality that are the hallmarks of this relaxed, yet gracious place. Join us on our sunny patio, in our intimate wine bar or the inviting dining room, with its oven-warmed spice-scented aromas and frest tastes of fine Northern Italian cuisine.
Whether you have planned a high-energy apres, a romantic dinner for two, a lively family gathering, or a sumptuous feast after a long day of business, La Bottega truly is a celebration for the senses.

Baby Arugula Salad$15.95
with Pancetta, Pine Nuts, Parmesan, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Greek Salad$12.50
with Peppers, Onions, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Feta, Lemon Olive Oil Dressing
Gemelli$26.50
Gemelli with House Made Sausage, Tomato Vodka Cream Sauce
Beet Salad$17.50
with Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Roasted Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$21.50
with Pancetta, Garlic, Egg and Parmesan
Kids Pasta$10.00
Spaghetti with Meatballs Zio Nino$23.75
with Marinara Sauce
Caesar Salad$12.00
with Parmesan, Tomatoes and Croutons
7" Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.00
Spaghetti Bolognese$22.50
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

100 E Meadow Dr

Vail CO

