La Boulangerie

We are open 7 days a week, 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Mask required to enter and while not seated at your table. Please practice safe social distancing. Thank you

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

4600 Magazine St • $$

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
Butcher sausage, baked egg, cheddar cheese & mayonnaise on a toasted croissant.
Le Dindon$12.00
Butcher Turkey served on toasted 6 grain bread, dressed with arugula, tomato, basil mayonnaise and avocado.
Almond Croissant$5.00
Bagel & English Muffin$4.00
with cream cheese
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
Avocado Toast$9.75
Soft scrambled egg, avocado, radish, toasted seeds & olive oil on whole wheat sourdough
Baguette - Plain$4.25
Croissant$4.50
Le Parisien$12.00
Butcher Ham, Salted Butter, Comte Cheese & Cornichons on Baguette
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4600 Magazine St

New Orleans LA

Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

