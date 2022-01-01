Go
The heart of La Brasa is the wood on which this food will be cooked. Most people associate the smells of a wood-burning stove and an open fire with family, friends, and community – the backyard barbecue or camp-side fire, the hearth in the home, conversations and good food enjoyed while relaxed and at ease. At La Brasa, the goal is to produce a top-tier, casual culinary experience that recalls these same feelings – a place to dine among neighbors with food that reminds us from where we came and at the same time takes us to new and far-off places.

Popular Items

Taco de cochinita pibil$6.00
Achiote marinated pork,refried beans, radish, lime pickled red onions
boca negra$12.00
Side Of Chips$2.50
Frijoles negros$4.00
Heirloom mexican black beans
Quesadilla$25.00
Pumpkin butter, oaxaca cheese, charred onion, kabocha squash+red pepper hash, poblano creama
Roasted Chicken$32.00
Meyer lemon jus, spring English peas, sweet corn, pea tendrils, salsa macha, nixtamalized grits, parm
flan$14.00
Tamal$14.00
black bean, eggplant caponata, queso fresco, crema
Bar Burger$19.00
Oysters Rockefeller$24.00
Spinach, double slab bacon, brie bechamel, garlic breadcrumbs, 1/2 doz
Location

124 Broadway

Somerville MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
