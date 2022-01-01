La Brochette Steakhouse
New York's premier Glatt-Kosher Steakhouse
Servicing the Kosher Community for 10 years in sushi, french-inspired dishes, and American-style steaks.
340 Lexington Ave
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
