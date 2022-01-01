Go
Toast

La Brochette Steakhouse

New York's premier Glatt-Kosher Steakhouse
Servicing the Kosher Community for 10 years in sushi, french-inspired dishes, and American-style steaks.

340 Lexington Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

340 Lexington Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bergamo's

No reviews yet

Nestled between Bryant Park and Grand Central, Bergamo's is a new cocktail lounge and bar serving expertly-crafted drinks, elevated bites, and even better vibes.

Dos Toros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Zaro's - GCT Track 103

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston