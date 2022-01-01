La Buena Empanada
The Empanada Bar is open at the Wunder Garten in NoMa Wed- Sun and for special events!
490 M street SW
Location
490 M street SW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Station 4
Creative American cuisine with international flavors in a swanky setting within walking distance from the District Wharf. Proudly serving Southwest DC Waterfront since 2011.
Pearl Street Warehouse
Pearl Street Warehouse is D.C's new all-American, live music destination with a full bar and diner, and relaxed vibes.
All About Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Del Mar
Come in and enjoy!