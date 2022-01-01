Go
La Cabana Latin Grill

Mexican and Cuban Restaurant.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

7116 S. DIXIE HWY • $$

Avg 4.6 (1246 reviews)

Popular Items

Birria Quesa Tacos$12.99
Three crispy, cheese taos with cilantro, onions and cheese. served with his consome for dipping.
Quesadilla$6.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, your choice of meat, served with sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Burrito$10.99
Your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream wrapped in a large tortilla.
Taco Salad$12.99
Crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with your choice of meat, black beans. Served w/lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
Mexican Corn on the Cob$5.99
Mexican street corn on the cub with queso fresco, mayo, lime and chili powder.
Order of Three tacos$10.50
Served in a soft corn tortilla or hard shell topped with your choice of meat, cilantro and onions, or pico de gallo and cheese.
Chimichanga plate$12.99
Deep fried burrito with your choice of meat and cheese inside. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico and sour cream.
Croquetas$1.12
La Cabana Guacamole$9.99
Fresh chunks of avocado with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & fresh lime juice
Empanadas$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7116 S. DIXIE HWY

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
