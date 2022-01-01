La Cabana Latin Grill
Mexican and Cuban Restaurant.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
7116 S. DIXIE HWY • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7116 S. DIXIE HWY
West Palm Beach FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Forest Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Howley's Restaurant
In 2004 The Subculture group brought back this historic diner built in 1950. Restoring the key elements like the terrazzo floors and tin ceilings was key in turning back the time while modernizing the menu bringing local and organic ingredients to an old historic greasy spoon diner.
aioli South End
Come in and enjoy!
Jet Runway Cafe Express
Delivery Only
Monday-Friday
10AM-2PM