Go
Toast

La Cabra Craft Tacos

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

1335 Linden Ave • $

Avg 1.9 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips and queso$3.00
Carnitas$4.00
Chipotle Lime Chicken$4.75
Build Your Own Taco$4.00
Chips and roja$1.50
Quesadilla$8.00
Nachos Grande$12.00
Americana$4.25
Birria$12.00
Only available on Thursdays! We dip corn tortillas into a consumme and fry them on our flat top to get them really crispy. We fill them with slow cooked beef and cheese. It's served with a side of consumme that you dip the tacos in!
Street Taco Flight (3)$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

1335 Linden Ave

Zanesville OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tee Jaye's #12

No reviews yet

Down home country cooking at it's best!

Kick-N-Ax

No reviews yet

Thank you for hanging out with us!

Urban Comforts Eatery

No reviews yet

OUR PHILOSOPHY
Urban Comforts Eatery is committed to bringing together fresh locally grown produce along with farm raised meats and wild caught seafood to create the freshest dishes in the area. Our Southern-inspired menu is prepared seasonally with the utmost love and respect providing all fresh ingredients in every dish. “Come as our guests” “Leave as our friends”

Weasel Boy Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Craft Brewery and Restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston