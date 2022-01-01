La Cabra Brewing
Full service restaurant and brewery thoughtfully prepared latin inspired gastro fare alongside artfully crafted beer.
642 Lancaster Avenue
Popular Items
Location
642 Lancaster Avenue
Berwyn PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Philly Cheesesteaks
High Quality food.good customer service
JT Wilder BBQ - For Same Day Orders Plz Stop In or text/call (610)900-6838
JT Wilder BBQ is a product of his passions. The Great Outdoors. Crackling hard wood fires. Sleeping under the stars. Carnivores. This smoking savant's passion for BBQ has culminated into prized brisket, pork, links, chicken, RIBS, and euphoria.
Nectar
Come in and enjoy!
Pizzeria Vetri
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.