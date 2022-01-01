Go
Toast

La Cabra Brewing

Full service restaurant and brewery thoughtfully prepared latin inspired gastro fare alongside artfully crafted beer.

642 Lancaster Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Tacos$16.00
Grilled Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro, Poblano Crema
Kid's Cheeseburger$9.00
Chips & Guac (V)$14.00
Fresh House Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, House Corn Tortilla Chips
The G.O.A.T. Burger$18.00
8oz Angus Beef Blend, Goat Cheese, Tomato Chorizo Jam,Caramelized Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Garlic Aioli, Pan au Lait Bun
Barbacoa Cheesesteak$19.00
Slow Braised Brisket, Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Chipotle Beer Cheese, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Long Roll
Pub Burger$17.00
8oz Angus Beef Blend, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Burger Sauce, Pan au Lait Bun
Street Corn Caesar (V)$13.00
Grilled Corn, Jalapeño, Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco, Romaine, Masa Croutons, Chile Lime Caesar Dressing
La Cabra Wings$15.00
Choice of: House Buffalo, Sweet-Heat BBQ,Chipotle Honey, Garlic Truffle Parmesan
Mojo Pork Tacos$16.00
Cholula Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion
Kid's Chicken Fingers$9.00
See full menu

Location

642 Lancaster Avenue

Berwyn PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Philly Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

High Quality food.good customer service

JT Wilder BBQ - For Same Day Orders Plz Stop In or text/call (610)900-6838

No reviews yet

JT Wilder BBQ is a product of his passions. The Great Outdoors. Crackling hard wood fires. Sleeping under the stars. Carnivores. This smoking savant's passion for BBQ has culminated into prized brisket, pork, links, chicken, RIBS, and euphoria.

Nectar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizzeria Vetri

No reviews yet

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston