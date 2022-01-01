Go
La Calabria Pizzeria

La Calabria is located in the La Cocina building at the beautiful hill country resort of Riven Rock Ranch. We feature two unique wood-fired ovens that you can watch our chefs prepare your pizza and other featured items right in front of your eyes. To top off your meal experience, you can enjoy our patio view of the most gorgeous Texas Hill Country sunset overlooking the country landscape.

390 Hermann Sons Road

Popular Items

Classic Cheese$13.00
Signature Sauce & Mozzarella
Green Leaf & Ham$22.00
Truffle Oil | Mozzarella | Prosciutto | Sea Salt | Fresh Arugula | Lemon Juice | Capers
Calabrian Bee Sting$23.00
Signature Sauce | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Calabrian Sausage | Garlic | Calabrian Chilis | Dried Oregano | Hot Honey Drizzle
Baked Brie$15.00
Wedge of Brie Drizzled with Honey & Baked in our Wood-Fired Oven. Topped with a Chipotle-Cranberry Sauce.
Fettucine Alfredo$14.00
Classic Alfredo Sauce Served Over Handmade Fettucine Pasta
Wood-Fired Meatball$6.00
Large Italian Meatball Smothered in Signature Sauce & Cheese, Cooked Golden Brown in Our Wood-Fired Oven
Garden of Eden$22.00
Signature Sauce | Mozzarella | Black Olives | Mushrooms | Bell Peppers | Sundried Tomatoes
Extra Bread$2.00
Butter noodles$7.00
Big tex$21.00
Olive Oil | Mozzarella | Philly Steak |
Bell Peppers | Mushrooms | Onion | Garlic
Location

Comfort TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
