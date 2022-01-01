La Calabria Pizzeria
La Calabria is located in the La Cocina building at the beautiful hill country resort of Riven Rock Ranch. We feature two unique wood-fired ovens that you can watch our chefs prepare your pizza and other featured items right in front of your eyes. To top off your meal experience, you can enjoy our patio view of the most gorgeous Texas Hill Country sunset overlooking the country landscape.
390 Hermann Sons Road
Popular Items
Location
390 Hermann Sons Road
Comfort TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm