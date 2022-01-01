Go
Toast

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

Come in and enjoy!

2321 Fairmount Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)

Popular Items

Yucca Fries$7.95
citrus vinaigrette, chipotle aioli, queso cotija
"Chick-Feliz" Tacos$13.95
Crispy Chicken, Avocado Relish, "Chick Feliz" Sauce
Chips & Salsa$4.95
Freshly fried tortilla chips served with our house made salsa oaxaca.
Elotes Loco$5.95
grilled corn, lime mayo, queso, chili pequin
*off the cobb
Chicken Enchiladas$15.95
Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese. This is then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in
ranchera sauce, finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.
Smothered Short Rib Burrito$16.95
Slow Braised Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, Rice, Black Beans, Queso Mixto, Ranchera Sauce, Lettuce, Crema, Pico
Baja Fish Tacos$14.95
Tilapia grilled or fried with plantain crust, served on two flour tortillas
with avocado, cabbage slaw dressed in lemon vinaigrette, served with sides of avocado crema and chiptole aioli
Carnitas Tacos$13.95
Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled
pork served on three corn tortillas
with salsa roja, onion, cilantro and
avocado. The pork is confit and sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.95
Grilled shrimp in a gaujillo chili
marinade, served with roasted corn
salsa, chipotle remoulade, queso
fresco & avocado on three flour
tortillas
Guacamole$12.95
Our traditional guacamole made with fresh avocado, jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with tortilla chips & salsa oaxaca.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2321 Fairmount Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SpOt Gourmet Burgers

No reviews yet

Winner of Rewrapped on Food Network.
Food Truck of the Year 2012 - Eater Phila.
Zagat -"Top Ten Hottest Burgers in Phila..."
Best of Philly 2014.
Best of Philly 2016

The Bishop's Collar

No reviews yet

Salvation in a pint.

Hilltown Tavern Fairmount

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kurry Shack- Francisville

No reviews yet

Grab and go Indian food!
Fresh, Healthy, Fast!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston