La Calle Tacos

La Calle Tacos & Tequila located at Bagby Park in Midtown Houston.

401 Gray St.

Popular Items

BREAKFAST Tacos$3.99
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
Gringos ( 3 FLOUR TORTILLA)$13.99
3 large handmade flour tortillas served with your choice of meats. Made with Chorizo Beans,Lettuce, Pico, Sour cream and Yellow cheddar cheese and your choice of green or red salsa.
STREET Esquite (Elote in a Cup)$5.99
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack in a "CUP", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
Street TACOS ( 5 CORN TORTILLA)$11.99
5 small yellow corn tortillas served with your choice of meats. Accompanied with onion, cilantro, limes and your chioice of green or red salsa. Served with a little side of spicy Birria to dip in or sip!
AGUAS Frescas$4.99
Try our refreshing aguas frscas
Quesa-Birria$16.99
Crunchy Tortillas with our 18 hour roasted Birria meat, melted queso chihuahua, onion, cilantro and of course a side of consomé to dip'em it and sip it.
401 Gray St.

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

Christians Tailgate
A Houston tradition for over 70 years, Christian's Tailgate has long been a favorite for burgers, beer and sports. With plenty of TV's, we offer the perfect place to kick back, drink a cold beer and enjoy what's been touted as the Best Hamburger in Houston. Dubbed as "Hamburger Heaven" by the Houston Chronicle and voted Reader’s Choice “Best Burger in Houston” several times, our burgers are a must-try. Visit us at any of our 5 locations throughout the city!

Shot Bar

Shot Bar was created on the simple premise that no party is complete without a round or two of shots. A visit to Shot Bar insists that the age-old tradition of toasting the occasion and tossing one back is never to be forgotten on a night out. Chilled, neat, layered, shaken, dropped, with or without training wheels, no shot is forgotten at Shot Bar! With over 120 shots on our menu, we are sure you will find something to shoot!
Shot Bar is smack dab in the middle of the Midtown Entertainment district. Shot Bar is a must during any visit to Midtown. Whether you are looking to stop in and buy a round for the group, or just looking for a new spot to turn the party up a notch, Shot Bar will not disappoint. DJ’s spinning Thur, Friday and Saturday night, this little 2000 sq. ft. multi-level venue packs some serious party punch. With the energy of some of the hottest nightclubs, Shot Bar has been a Midtown Legend over 12 years!

FAO

Come in and Let's Play!

Zalat Pizza

Pizza Zealots!

