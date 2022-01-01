Go
Toast

La Calle Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

10 South Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (579 reviews)

Popular Items

Churros$8.00
Classic churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar, served with dulce de leche
Empanadas del dia$9.00
house made empanadas,
Cochinita pibil$21.00
Slow roasted pork in Achiote and citrus marinade served with plantain, pickle onion salad, black beans, and warm corn tortillas.
Ceviche de Camaron$10.00
Shrimp, pico de Gallo, micro cilantro, avocado, corn tortilla chips
Pescado frito tacos$15.00
Crispy beer battered fried fish, avocado salsa verde, pickled red onions, chipotle roasted garlic mayo, red radish, micro cilantro
Quesadillas$10.50
Flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, chipotle aioli
Guacamole & chips$11.00
Avocado, lime juice, onion, Serrano peppers, cilantro, corn tortilla chips
Empanadas del dia$8.00
House made, ask server for more details
Pastor Tacos$11.50
Achiote marinated pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro
Enchiladas de Mole$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with hand crafted mole sauce, sour cream, Queso Fresco., onions, cilantro. Served with red rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

10 South Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

No reviews yet

Bon Fresco is your home for carbs & coffee. Come for the coffee,
stay for the signature sandwiches on freshly-baked ciabatta.

Plating Grace and Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie

No reviews yet

Baltimore's best Peruvian charbroiled chicken!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston