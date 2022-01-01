La Carmencita
Mexican restaurant, specializing in ceviche's, aguachiles and fish taco 'baja style'.
1156 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tartine - Sycamore
Bakery and Cafe. Classic country loaves, morning buns, pastries, salads, sandwiches and more from San Francisco's acclaimed Tartine Bakery.
Sightglass
After ten years as an exclusively San Francisco company, we’re opening the doors of our first Los Angeles flagship in Hollywood’s emerging Sycamore Media District.
https://sightglasscoffee.com/
Liberation Coffee House
Online ordering starting soon! Open Monday-Saturday - 7:30AM-2:30PM.
Located at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s flagship Anita May Rosenstein Campus, the 1,600-square-foot Liberation Coffee House is a café and community space operated and staffed by graduates of the organization’s intergenerational Culinary Arts program, a three-month training program launched in 2019 to prepare LGBTQ youth and seniors from the Center for employment in the restaurant and hospitality industries. Revenue from this unique social enterprise will be reinvested into the Center’s life-changing and life-saving programs and services.
Gigi's
Takeout offerings from the new French bistro in Hollywood.