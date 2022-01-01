Go
La Carreta

8650 SW 40th Street

Popular Items

Vaca Frita$12.95
Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo
Maduros$2.45
Pan con Bistec$8.50
Steak Sandwich with Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce
Marquitas$3.95
Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo
Croqueta Jamon$1.10
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
Ropa Vieja$11.25
Shredded Beef in an Onion, Bell Peppers and Tomato Beef Sauce
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Cuban Especial$7.95
Large Version of Our Cuban Sandwich
Croqueta$1.20
Location

8650 SW 40th Street

Miami FL

Grazianos Bird Rd Restaurant

We’re the Grazianos – an Argentinian family of food lovers.

100 Montaditos

Karla Cuban Bakery

At Karla Bakery we aspire to create a lush and flavorful experience without a moment of pause. To share the essence and culture of Cuba with vibrant colors bursting onto the walls, sultry echos of its music, bustling conversation and the lush flavors of yesterday and today.
We invite you to experience this proactive story unfolding: Join in.

Nathan's Famous Inc

