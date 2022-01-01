Go
La Carreta - Covington

812 U.S. Hwy 190

Popular Items

Side Soft Taco$3.00
flour tortilla, lettuce, cheese
Fajita DINNER$17.00
onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
Nachos$11.50
beans, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, jalapenos
L2. Chimichanga Lunch$11.00
deep fried tortilla, queso, sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, beans
Quesadilla$6.00
Chimichanga Dinner$13.95
deep fried tortilla, queso, sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, beans
Side Hard Taco$3.00
hard shell, lettuce, cheese
Small Dip$6.00
cheese, guacamole, chorizo, bean
Large Dip$9.00
cheese, guacamole, chorizo, bean
Rice$3.95
Location

Covington LA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
