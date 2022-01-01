Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

13 Reviews

$$

545 Hooksett Rd

Manchester, NH 03104

Call

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Espinaca Dip$6.99
Small Guacamole Dip$4.99
Chimichanga$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, enchilada sauce, guacamole, and beans on the side
Rice$3.99
Grande Burrito$14.99
12‐inch tortilla with rice and beans, then filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, pork or vegetables, smothered with nacho cheese and red salsa
Small Cheese Dip$4.50
Queso Fundido$6.99
Taco Salad$11.99
Choice of shredded chicken ground beef, beef tips or shredded beef with beans, lettuce,
sour cream and guacamole
(Or)Tacos (3)$5.99
Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips or shredded beef. with lettuce and cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester NH 03104

Directions

