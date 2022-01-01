Go
La Carreta

11740 SW 88th Street

Popular Items

Pastel de Carne$1.25
Croqueta Jamon$1.10
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Palomilla$13.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Bistec Empanizado$12.75
Breaded Beef Steak
Croqueta$1.20
Masas de Puerco$10.50
Fried Pork Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions
Marquitas$4.25
Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo
Vaca Frita$11.25
Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo
Arroz Imperial$9.25
Boneless Chicken and Yellow Rice, Topped with Mayonnaise or Cheese, Pimiento, Green Peas and a Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Maduros
Location

11740 SW 88th Street

Miami FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
