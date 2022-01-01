Go
La Carreta

301 N University Drive • $$

Avg 4.4 (5812 reviews)

Chicharrones de Pollo$10.50
Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions
Maduros$2.45
Palomilla$13.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Pan con Bistec$8.95
Steak Sandwich with Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce
Croqueta$1.20
Marquitas$4.25
Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo
Lechon Asado$10.95
Cuban Style Slow Roasted Pork Marinated in Mojo
Ropa Vieja$10.95
Shredded Beef in an Onion, Bell Peppers and Tomato Beef Sauce
Vaca Frita$11.25
Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

301 N University Drive

Pembroke Pines FL

