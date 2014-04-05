Go
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant

1875 south willow

Manchester, NH 03103

Popular Items

CHEESE DIP SMALL$4.50
QUESO FUNDIDO$7.50
Rice & Beans$5.99
(OR) Quesadillas (2)$6.99
Chimichanga$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
GUACAMOLE DIP SMALL$5.50
ESPINACA DIP$7.50
Rice$4.25
Grande Burrito$15.99
12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.
Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)$14.99
Grilled chicken rolled in a soft flour tortilla served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

