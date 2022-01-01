La Casa Bronxville
Exceptional farm-to-table Mexican cuisine & artisanal cocktails in downtown Bronxville opposite the train station.
7 Pondfield Road • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7 Pondfield Road
Bronxville NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Taco Project - Bronxville
Live, Love, Eat Tacos!
Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Aldo's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Ladle of Love - Bronxville
Healthful, Artisanal Comfort Food