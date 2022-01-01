Go
Toast

La Casa D'La Pasta

The best homemade pasta

1792 Amsterdam Ave.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1792 Amsterdam Ave.

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sugar Hill Creamery - Broadway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

At the Wallace

No reviews yet

We're Harlem Public's baby brother next door. Think of us as the divey version of them. Plus we make a better cheeseburger :)

Harlem Public

No reviews yet

Do work, sip brews! Place your order for pick up or delivery.

The Handpulled Noodle

No reviews yet

North-western Chinese food is hearty and unapologetic in it’s use of robust spices and flavors.
The hand pulled noodles of the Xinjiang region are unique and different from more commonly known styles that come from Lanzhou/Shaanxi (which are pulled very thin, something made possible only with the use of an alkaline additive). Our noodles are made using just water and flour, and are rustic and imperfect by design. They are characterized by variations in thickness and uniformity, which makes eating them a fun textural journey!
Our house favorite is Cumin Lamb and Ding Ding Noodles, a chopped noodle that is a regional specialty that could be described as being like a mini Chinese gnocchi and are super addictive!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston