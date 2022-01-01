Go
La Casa De Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

13 E Main St • $

Avg 4.2 (30 reviews)

Popular Items

Personal Cheese Pizza$5.25
Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.
Antipasto Salad
Comes with lettuce, capicola, hard salami, provolone cheese, black olives, and house dressing.
Pizza Ball$1.99
Comes with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.
Pepperoni Ball$1.40
LG Cheese Pizza$11.75
Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.
Combo Ball$1.99
Comes with capicola, hard salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing.
MED Cheese Pizza$10.50
Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.
Ranch Cup$0.94
LG Calzone$11.50
Comes with sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and choice of 1 item.
Combination Sub$7.97
Comes with capicola, hard salami, and provolone cheese.
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

13 E Main St

North East PA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
