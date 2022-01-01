Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex
La Casa Del Taco

120B Williams Avenue

Natchitoches, LA 71457

Popular Items

Coke$2.00
One Single Taco with small side of Chips and Queso$5.00
2 Large Tacos N Chips$10.00
The best Taco north of Medellin Colombia. 2 hot flour tortilla with your choice of meat and shredded cheese. Then we add a few chips and a splash of Marcela White Queso.
DONT FORGET THE TACO BAR
Quesadilla$9.00
One of a kind. Our creation and one of our specialties. Triple layered flour tortillas layered with your choice of meat and shredded cheese. Topped with white queso. Splash of Chips
Dozen Cooked Tamale -Need 24hr Lead Time$15.00
Most tamales are around 1 pound per dozen. Ours are around 4 lbs. Homemade cooked, hand rolled, and we use the best ingredients. They are 15 a doz for a reason.
White Queso Loaded Nachos$9.00
The now WORLD Famous loaded nachos. Marcelas own recipe of white cheese sauce on a large bed of chips topped with the daily options.
2 birria pork tacos, chips n queso$9.00
5 corn traditional street tacos$10.00
5 traditional "street tacos". Small corn tortillas tacos with cilantro, onions and your choice of Diablo hot salsa or mild red salsa. Cheese is extra *** These only come with Onions, Cilantro and Sauce. No other toppings available.
Taco Bowl$7.50
Latin Rice topped with Colombian Beans and Corn. Chicken, Pork, Beef or Shrimp (on special days only) then topped with White Queso. Two Hot flour tortillas upon request. Dont forget to add condiments.
Tamale Bowl$8.00
2 Large Tamales on top of a bed or Latin Rice, Beans and Corn. Topped with white Queso. Comes with a small bag of Chips and Red Salsa
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:31 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:31 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:31 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:31 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

