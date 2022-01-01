Go
Toast

La Casa Mexican Restaurant - Larose

Come in and enjoy!

14420 West Main St,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco Tuesday$1.00
Single Tacos$2.35
topped with Lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Large Rice$4.00
1 pint
Single Quesadilla$2.25
Large Salsa$5.75
1 pint
Small Queso Blanco$6.00
Fajitas For 1$15.75
served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, and tortillas
Small Chip$4.75
small chip with small salsa
Fajitas For 2$24.50
served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, and tortillas
Large Chip$5.75
Large chip with small salsa

Location

14420 West Main St,

Cut Off LA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spahr's Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Henrys Seafood - Raceland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spahr's Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe's Cafe

No reviews yet

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun and dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston