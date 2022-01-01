Go
Nelly's & La Casa

51 Federal Street

Popular Items

6 wings$8.00
Maple Mayo$13.00
Local ground beef, crispy bacon slices, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, maple mayonnaise
La Casa-dilla chicken$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers
Alburgher$15.00
Beef, bacon, queso, lettuce, tomato onion and tots. Smothered in choice of sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream.
Classic Poutine$9.00
Cheddar cheese curds over house cut fries and smothered with gravy
Chips & Queso$8.00
Enosburg Barnyard$15.00
Chicken AND steak, black beans, Pico de Gallo, corn, lettuce, cheese. Smothered then topped with melted cheese.
Totchos$12.00
golden tater tots covered with jack and cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon pieces, pico de gallo, black olives, pickled jalapeno, sour cream, and shredded lettuce
Build Your Own$12.00
12 wings$15.00
Location

Saint Albans VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
