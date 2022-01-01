Go
Toast

LA CASA PIZZA

Omaha's Original Neapolitan Pizzaria!! Please Come In and Enjoy Omaha's #1 Ranked Pizzaria - Food Network, Best of Omaha & The Reader!!

610 S. 168th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CREAMY ROMANO SALAD
La Casa's Style Caesar Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fried Prosciutto, Croutons & our Housemade Creamy Romano Dressing
CHEESE BREAD$4.50
Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our Mozzarella
LA CASA HOUSE SALAD
La Casa's Classic No Non-Sense House Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Black Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers & Your Choice of Dressing
TOASTED RAVIOLI$5.25
House-Breaded Toasted Ravioli Served with Our Housemade Meat Sauce
LARGE - CLASSIC HAMBURGER$23.50
La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
LARGE - PEPPERONI$19.00
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
MEDIUM - BUILD YOUR OWN$14.00
La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
ONION RINGS$5.50
Housemade Is the Only Way - Best Onion Rings in Town!
LARGE - BUILD YOUR OWN$16.50
La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
MEDIUM - CLASSIC HAMBURGER$20.50
La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
See full menu

Location

610 S. 168th St

Omaha NE

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Goodly Cookies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barnato Lounge

No reviews yet

Exquisite cocktails. Live music. Events Spaces.
Barnato offers the finest evening entertainment in a unique atmosphere.

Paradise Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Corvette Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston