La Casa Restaurant & Bar

121 E Spain St • $$

Avg 4.3 (798 reviews)

Popular Items

Nachos$11.00
Our homemade tortilla chips topped with beans, melted cheese, salsa Fresca, sour cream, guacamole, and Jalapino.
Enchiladas Suiza$18.75
Two chicken enchiladas in soft corn tortillas. Topped with verde tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Quesadilla$11.00
A large flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. garnished with guacamole, sour cream, and sals Fresca.
Supremo Burrito$15.00
Your choice meat, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice and beans. Topped with half mild chili sauce and half mild verde sauce and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Two Item Combo$18.75
Any combination of the below, served with Mexican rice, side salad and your choice of black, pinto or refried beans.
Taco Salad$11.00
A crispy flour tortilla bowl, filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, cheese, sour cream, guacamole with tomato vinaigrette.
Guacamole$11.00
Fresh smashed avocado, onion, tomato, garlic, cilantro and lime.
Tortilla Soup$12.00
A favorite among customers and employees alike!! Fresh roasted chicken in light broth with vegetables, cheese, salsa fresca, cilantro, avocado slices, and tortilla strips.
Top Shelf Marg$14.00
La Casa Marg$11.00
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

121 E Spain St

Sonoma CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
