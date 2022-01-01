Go
La Casita

Quaint mexican restaurant located in Southern Vermont. Fresh, filling, and fun. Margaritas and House recipes make this place a hidden gem.
14 South Main Street

Popular Items

Chips and Guacamole$5.00
Chips and Homemade Guacamole
Chicken Fajita$17.00
Chicken on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo
Vegetarian Casita Nachos$12.00
Chips, Cheese, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, Lettuce, Jalapenos
Veggie Fajita$15.00
seasonal veggies on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo
Steak Burrito$14.00
Steak, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla
Chips and Queso$5.00
Enchilada C+B$15.00
Refried Beans, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled Flour Tortilla and Melty Cheese.
Pork Enchilada$18.00
Carnitas Pork, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.
Pork Casita Tacos$13.00
Pork Carnitas, Lettuce, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, and Grilled Pineapple
Location

14 South Main Street

Wilmington VT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
