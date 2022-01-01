La Casita Olvera - Lake Forest
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
41 Auto Center Drive
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
41 Auto Center Drive, Lake Forest CA 92610
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Avila's El Ranchito
Come in and enjoy!
Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch
Come in and enjoy!