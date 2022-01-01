Go
Consumer pic

La Casita Olvera - Lake Forest

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

41 Auto Center Drive

Lake Forest, CA 92610

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

41 Auto Center Drive, Lake Forest CA 92610

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Avila's El Ranchito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

La Casita Olvera - Lake Forest

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston