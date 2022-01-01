Go
Toast

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5085 Central Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)

Popular Items

Pick Three Combo$13.99
Your choice of three items, including tacos, enchiladas, burritos, chili rellenos, and tamales. Served with Mexican rice and choice of black or refried beans.
Chimichanga$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown. Covered in green chili sauce and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice and sour cream.
Supreme Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla, seasoned ground beef, Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese and green onions. Served with sour cream.
Pollo Fundido$13.99
Shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Then layered with seasoned cream cheese and melted cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Queso Blanco
Queso Blanco & Chips$4.49
Creamy white cheeses, peppers and seasoning. Garnished with green onions.
Pick Two Combo$12.49
Your choice of two items, including tacos, enchiladas, burritos, chili rellenos, and tamales. Served with Mexican rice and choice of black or refried beans.
Quesadillas$12.99
Grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese and your choice of seasoned garden vegetables, grilled steak, chicken, chorizo or shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Taco
Enchiladas$10.99
Two enchiladas filled with choice of jack cheese, seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork. Topped with our special blend of sauces and topped with melted jack cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

5085 Central Ave NE

Columbia Heights MN

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crooners Supper Club

No reviews yet

A LITTLE PIECE OF OLD SCHOOL NIGHTLIFE...IN THE 21ST CENTURY

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

A family owned and operated restaurant serving up your favorite Mexican dishes! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

The Unofficial

No reviews yet

Keeping The Dive Alive! A new kind of old school neighborhood bar and grill. The kind that you remember that you forgot that you love!

Carbone's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston