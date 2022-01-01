Go
La Casita

Authentic Mexican cuisine and a family-friendly atmosphere. Happy Hour daily from 3-6PM!

1925 W Perimeter Dr

Popular Items

Quesadillas$11.99
A grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, or shrimp. Served with lettuce and scoops of sour cream and guacamole.
Queso Blanco$4.49
A creamy white cheese fondue consisting of a blend of cheeses, peppers, and seasonings. Garnished with green onions.
Chimichanga$11.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown with mixed cheese melted on top. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of green chili sauce, and a scoop of sour cream.
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with red chili sauce, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
Baja Tacos$11.49
Two soft tacos with grilled steak, onions, jalapenos, bacon, pico de gallo, and fresh chopped cilantro on corn tortillas. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, avocado sauce, and a lime wedge.
Fried Ice Cream$4.99
A scoop of cinnamon ice cream in a corn flake crust, flash-fried and served in a cinnamon-sugar tortilla bowl. Served with honey and whipped cream.
Taco
Blanco Chimichanga$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of Queso Blanco, and a scoop of sour cream.
#8 Three Enchiladas$12.99
Three enchiladas with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
#3 Two Enchiladas$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Location

1925 W Perimeter Dr

Roseville MN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
