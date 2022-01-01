La Casita Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
314 West Division St
Location
314 West Division St
Waite Park MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
PepperJax Grill
Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!
Hormud Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Cloud 9 Energy Bowls
Come in and enjoy our superfood energy bowls made with primarily organic, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, vegan and plant-based ingredients!
Pizza Depot
Come in and enjoy!