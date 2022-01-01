Go
Toast

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

Come in and enjoy!

3202 S 40th St • $

Avg 4 (263 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Chorizo Egg & Potato Burrito$7.99
2oz Hot Sauce$0.35
Extra 1 oz hot sauce$0.20
Ham Egg & Potato Burrito$7.99
Carne Asada Burrito$8.49
Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with refried beans lettuce and cheese
Nana’s (Spicy) Burro$8.49
Nana's spicy red or green pork chili served inside a warm flour tortilla
Bacon, Egg, & Potato Burrito$7.99
Steak Egg & Potato Burrito$8.49
Ground Beef Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3202 S 40th St

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Miss BBQ

No reviews yet

Little Miss BBQ Express is now available at the University location. Just need a sandwich, order online and don't wait in line!

Wildflower

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wildflower

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sam's Diner To Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston