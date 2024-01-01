La Catrina Popsicle Shop - EM - 302 e 4th st
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
302 e 4th st, Beardstonw IL 62618
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Maddy's Coffee House - 127 West Broadway
No Reviews
127 West Broadway Astoria, IL 61501
View restaurant